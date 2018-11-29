Schemes and insurers jet in for brokers after Ageas’ partial travel exit

Providers “hungry” for business.

Insurance partners have rushed to reassure brokers that they are keen to book more business after Ageas’ partial withdrawal from the travel market.

Insurance Age revealed today that Ageas will be closing its online broker travel facility at the end of May 2019 but keeping schemes-based and bespoke business.

Nel Mooy, head of travel at Axa Insurance noted that travel insurance was an important part of Axa’s personal lines offering.

“We aim to give our customers the widest choice possible, which is why we offer policies via intermediaries,” she told Insurance Age.

Hungry

Adding: “We will work with any brokers who want to place business following Ageas’ withdrawal, can support national and regional intermediaries and are more than happy to discuss bespoke arrangements.

“We are committed to brokers and they are a crucial part of our distribution strategy.”

Similarly, Terry Stanley, group CEO at Broker Direct said his firm was “hungry for growth”.

And detailed: “Broker Direct offers web-based travel products only to brokers via specialist provider Sunworld Travel and underwritten by AA- capacity.”

Step up

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s (Biba) schemes are another potential solution for brokers.

The trade body has worked with Syndicate DTW1991 at Lloyd’s since 2015 on its holiday travel scheme and with AllClear Travel Insurance on a medical travel insurance scheme since 2011.

Graeme Trudgill, executive director at Biba commented: “We have very successful travel schemes available to members, one with DTW and one with AllClear.

“I don’t think brokers ever welcome an insurer pulling back on any broker product but it is an opportunity for others including the Biba scheme providers to step up.”

