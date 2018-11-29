Home insurance bills drop

Consumer Intelligence research shows average premiums fell 0.4% to October 2018, but increases could be on the horizon.

Home insurance premiums increase could be around the corner despite annual home insurance premiums decreasing 0.4% to £137 to October 2018 according to a report from insurance and data analytics experts Consumer Intelligence.

The average bills went down for customers over the period. However that past three months have seen increases with premiums rising 1.2% owing to claims costs from last winter.



Consumer Intelligence pricing expert John Blevins said: “Over the past 12 months claims costs have been the largest driver of rates and they have been dictated by the weather and the increases in escape of water claims.”

He added: “The last three months have seen an overall slight rise in premiums as claims costs from earlier in the year come through but generally pricing for buildings and contents combined policies remain fairly static as this is still a very competitive marketplace.”



Costs

Looking through the regions, the biggest annual home insurance premiums were seen in London at £183 after prices grew 2.8%. According to the report Londoners pay 48% more a year than policyholders in Wales and the North East.

Blevins noted that London continued to see the highest rate increases due to crime rates. He added that burglary generally had a larger impact in urban areas.



“These crimes however are reducing as home security technology is getting better and more accessible.”



In the East Midlands prices increased 1.7% to £130, the data showed.



Wales and the North East spend the lowest amount in yearly home insurance premiums at £124, with rates falling 4.3% for the Welsh and 2.6% in the North East.

Properties

The report noted that homes built after 2000 paid the lowest bills at £121 and any homes built after 1970 saw average bills of £130.



However, customers with older homes built before 1895 spent more in insuring their properties with average costs of £162.

Consumer Intelligence started collecting data in 2014 and uses Government information from the Office for National Statistics to make its calculations. According to the business, customers are now paying around 1.9% less for home insurance than they were when the firm started doing the research..



