Axa PPP healthcare recruits Tracy Garrad as new CEO

Axa PPP healthcare has appointed Tracy Garrad as chief executive officer joining from HSBC.

Garrad will replace Keith Gibbs who is retiring having led the company since joining in 2001.

She will officially take up the post on 7 January 2019 and will join the management committee of Axa UK & Ireland.

At HSBC Garrad was most recently CEO, HSBC Channel Islands and Isle of Man and prior to that was chief executive officer for First Direct.

Claudio Gienal, chief executive of Axa UK & Ireland said that Garrad brings experience in large, complex, customer and “people centric” businesses to the role and that her leadership skills will strengthen the management team.

“I very much look forward to working with her in the next phase for our healthcare business particularly as health continues to be a key strategic focus for the group,” he continued.

Gienal also thanked Gibbs for his “excellent contribution over the years” and wished him all the best for the future.

Concluding: “He has grown a strong business with an impressive financial performance and customer service focus whilst also developing innovative products to better meet our customers’ needs, putting in place some core foundations for the future.”

