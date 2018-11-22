ECIC partners with Cobra Network

Markel-owned business targeting regional brokers.

ECIC has teamed up with Cobra Network for the first time to provide specialist contractors insurance.

The Markel-owned business stated that the alliance will help expand its broker relationships, build its book of contractor business and provide a “competitive edge” for Cobra members.

The insurer, which targets the UK building services sector and other niche markets, detailed that the bespoke offerings, unveiled today (22 November) at Cobra’s conference, include specific extensions for covers to the core policies and showed its focus on supporting regional brokers.

Stronger

Richard Forrest Smith, chief executive officer of ECIC commented: “As part of one of the world’s leading insurance groups, we are now in a stronger position to extend our broker relationships, delivering a product that will appeal to the construction community and enable Cobra Network members to compete more effectively.

“We are delighted to be counted among Cobra’s select insurance panel.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.