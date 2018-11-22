NIG stakes claim for market first with new broker apprenticeship scheme

Provider states it is first to launch since government policy changed in August.

NIG has launched First Forward, an apprenticeship based programme for brokers designed to meet firms’ needs for staff training and development.

The insurer highlighted that it was the first provider to bring out such an offering for broker partners since government policy around apprenticeships changed in August 2018.

It has already picked 10 people for the scheme which it said will support brokers to deliver for the needs of their most talented individuals.

The scheme is open to brokers in NIG’s First Broker category.

Commitment

NIG detailed that participants will benefit from a tailored development programme allowing them to train whilst delivering their work commitments.

The two-year apprenticeship programme has been developed in association with Wiser Academy and offers apprenticeship level 4 training, CII DIP qualifications; skills-based training, mentoring and industry exposure.

Steve Scott, director of broker markets at NIG, commented: “Brokers have told us that staff training and development is a significant challenge, so I’m delighted that we’re launching this new initiative, to help brokers nurture the talent within their business and to help individuals reach their full potential.

“The NIG First Forward training proposition, alongside our existing support packages for training, our contemporary products and our commitment to offering effortless service, further emphasises NIG’s commitment to the broker market.”

