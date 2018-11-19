Vivek Banga to leave Gallagher for Polaris

Banga to become managing director with Martin McLachlan departing in April.

Vivek Banga has been appointed as the new managing director of Polaris.

Insurance Age revealed last month that the current MD Martin McLachlan would be leaving in April 2019 after over 20 years with the business and that the organisation had narrowed its recruitment search to a shortlist of three.

Polaris, the industry e-trading standards organisation for UK general insurance, confirmed that Banga would join from Gallagher early in the New Year and work alongside McLachlan during a three month handover period.

Digital

Banga has been with Gallagher since February 2013 joining as director of e-trading and working most recently as chief digital and offshoring officer for the broker in the UK.

He brings experience of online distribution to his new role from both sides of the insurer and broker fence.

Before Gallagher he was head of UK distribution at Brit Insurance and prior to this was head of business development at NIG.

In 2017 when the British Insurance Brokers’ Association set up a cross-industry innovation working group to help increase awareness and uptake of InsurTech, Banga was appointed as the first chairperson.

Track record

Francois-Xavier Boisseau, chairman of Polaris commented: “The Polaris board is delighted to have attracted a candidate with such a successful and extensive track record involving experience in both a major broker and a number of insurers.

“The board looks forward to working with Vivek to build upon Polaris’s success.”

Banga said: “I have worked with Polaris products and standards as a client over many years and noted how they have evolved continuously to support the market.

“I look forward to working with the Polaris board and team to help evolve the essential services and products the company provides to the broker market.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.