Folgate teams up with MS Amlin for 2019

Partnership to write property, liability, PI and more.

Folgate Insurance has partnered with MS Amlin for its launch in December.

Managing general agent APC Underwriting bought Folgate from Towergate in 2014 for £1.9m.

The insurer had been in run-off since 2002 and APC said at the time of the purchase that it would relaunch the business in the UK market.

Approval

Folgate received approval from the Prudential Regulation Authority in May this year.

At that point APC Underwriting CEO Brian Russell explained that the majority of APC’s business will move over to Folgate over the course of 24 months.

Folgate is looking to grow the £26m book, achieved by working with 1,400 brokers, to £60m of gross written premium.

The latest news will see Folgate launch in December and partner with MS Amlin as of 1 January 2019.

The partnership will write property, liability, professional indemnity and other lines throughout the UK.

Turning

Ian Russell, chief underwriting officer of Folgate, said the developments were the start of “moving Folgate back to where it once was”.

He continued: “There have been recent signs that the market is turning, especially in London, therefore this new partnership could be valuable for a lot of brokers and MGAs in the UK during 2019”.

Richard Coxon, head of underwriting – P&C UK at MS Amlin commented: “We believe that the combined experience and expertise of MS Amlin, Folgate and APC will result in a very strong offering for the broker market.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.