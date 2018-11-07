Video: In Person with Allianz's Jacob Abboud
The insurer's CIO faces the camera for the quick-fire quiz.
In the video he explains his “digital by default and design” catchphrase, reveals where he would be go if he could travel through time as well as the best and worst things he has ever bought.
Catch up with the full length In Person interview where Abboud tackled being a technological company, what it has changed for brokers and customers and what is coming next.
