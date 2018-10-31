FCA to tackle dual pricing in general insurance market study

Chief executive highlights it will consider “all possible remedies” to make the market work for consumers.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has launched its investigation into how insurers charge home and motor customers.

The move delivers on the promise made last month after the industry was slammed by Citizens Advice in a dual pricing super-complaint.

Citizens Advice had hit out against the mobile, broadband, home insurance, mortgages and savings industries for overcharging loyal customers and ripping off consumers.

Commitment

The regulator had previously proposed “discovery work” on pricing practices in its Business Plan for 2017/18.

This was followed up by a commitment in the 2018/19 Business Plan, published this April, to continue to look at the issue. And in May the FCA stated it would report back on the investigation by this autumn.

The results have now been delivered and the FCA has decided that a package of measures is necessary.

It listed these as including addressing conduct by firms, a market study on general insurance pricing practices and a wider discussion paper on fairness of pricing in financial services.

The regulator detailed concerns that general insurance pricing practices have the potential to cause harm to consumers, particularly the vulnerable.

Understanding

According to the watchdog the market study will deliver “a deeper understanding” of the scale of any harm to consumers from general insurance pricing practices, who it affects and, if required, what actions are needed to improve the market.

Andrew Bailey, the FCA’s chief executive, revealed that initial work had identified a number of areas of potential consumer harm.

“We want to make sure that general insurance markets deliver competitive and fair prices for all consumers,” he commented.

“This market study will help us examine the outcomes from general insurance pricing practices and inform how, if necessary, we should intervene to improve the market.

“If change is needed to make the market work well for consumers, we will consider all possible remedies to achieve this.”

The FCA noted that the market study will focus on:

The consumer outcomes from pricing practices

The fairness of outcomes from pricing practices

The impact of pricing practices on competition

Remedies to address any harm that the FCA finds.

It called for input and the market has until 3 December 2018 to get involved.

Discussion

An interim market study report will be published in the summer of 2019 covering preliminary conclusions and where appropriate a discussion of potential remedies.

The target date for the final report is before the end of 2019.

In addition the FCA reported that the previous work on home insurance found issues which could cause harm to customers, including firms failing to have appropriate or clear pricing strategies, governance and controls.

It has written to CEOs to restate its expectation that firms look after the interests of all customers whether they are new or long-standing and treat them fairly.

Non-compliance

Furthermore it identified potential non-compliance by some businesses around transparency at renewal rules.

The authority warned that it will explore all options to address this using the full range of its powers.

Thirdly, alongside launching the market study, the FCA published a discussion paper on fair pricing in financial services markets and is seeking input by 31 January 2019.

