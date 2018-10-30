FCA fines Liberty Mutual £5.3m

Watchdog hits insurer for failures in its oversight of mobile phone insurance claims and complaints handling.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined Liberty Mutual Insurance Europe £5,280,800.

The regulator handed out the punishment for failures between 5 July 2010 and 7 June 2015 in Liberty’s oversight of its mobile phone insurance claims and complaints handling processes which were administered through a third party.

Liberty settled at an early stage of the investigation which meant it got a 30% discount. Without the discount, the penalty would have been £7,544,000.

Exposed

The FCA noted in a statement: “Liberty’s customers were exposed to the possibility that their claims and complaints would not be handled fairly.”

According to the FCA, Liberty entered into a relationship in the UK with a third party on mobile phone insurance for retail customers.

It detailed that the unnamed third party undertook all the administrative functions including all claims and complaints handling.

However, Liberty kept the regulatory responsibility for making sure that customers’ claims and complaints were handled fairly.

The insurer should have checked it had adequate systems and controls to oversee the activities of the third party throughout.

The watchdog summed up that Liberty failed to do this.

Two tier

The FCA highlighted that some of Liberty’s customers had claims that were unfairly declined or not properly investigated.

And detailed that some customers who complained about this had the original decision overturned which in effect created a two-stage claims process while others still had complaints dismissed without a proper investigation.

In addition the FCA pointed out that it had published a thematic review in 2013 setting out its expectations for the mobile phone insurance market and had followed this up with a further publication in December 2015, all on top of having produced a thematic review reiterating insurers’ regulatory obligations for overseeing outsourcing arrangements in 2015.

Fundamental

Mark Steward, executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, said: “Fair, effective, and prompt settlement of claims is a fundamental requirement of mobile phone insurance, and customers should expect that any claim they make, or any subsequent complaint they lodge, will be dealt with fairly.

“Insurers must put in place adequate measures to make sure that claims and complaints and handled fairly, especially where those functions are outsourced.”

The watchdog also noted that before the start of the enforcement investigation, the third party worked with Liberty on a “voluntary redress and remediation exercise” for claims which may have been unfairly rejected.

The total amount offered to customers who may have suffered was nearly £4m. The FCA took the figure into account in calculating the financial penalty.

