Man jailed again after double insurance fraud

Fraudster took out fake insurance policies just weeks after he was released from prison for scamming 150 drivers.

Jaymz Clarke, of Winchester Road, Andover, has been sentenced to eight months in prison and ordered to pay £750 for court costs after trying to take out fraudulent trade and personal vehicle cover.



Clarke, who pleaded guilty to false representation at the Inner London Crown Court on Friday (28 October), used fake names and addresses, along with forged no-claims discount letters, but was discovered after an insurance company analysed his voice.



An investigation was launched by the City of London’s Police’s Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED) after it was contacted by insurance provider Tradewise Insurance.



Fake details

According to IFED, the 37-year-old had taken out a policy with Tradewise using a fake name and address to avoid being identified as he knew he was known in the industry for his previous convictions.



He also used a fake no claims discount letter to bring the price of the premium down.



But after the policy began, Tradewise became suspicious and one of their fraud investigators called to raise their concerns.



Clarke initially answered the call from the investigator under an alias, but as he wasn’t the policy holder the investigator ended the call.



When the investigator called again, Clarke pretended to be the policy holder so that he could discuss the policy. During the call, the investigator explained that the policy was being terminated as Tradewise had discovered that the no claims discount letter was fraudulent.



More fake details

In addition, Clarke also tried to defraud another insurer by taking out fake personal car insurance.



Pretending that he was setting up the policy for his father, he again used a fake name and address to bring the price of the policy down.



City of London Police’s Detective Constable Daryl Fryatt, who led the investigation for IFED, said: “Despite previously being caught out by the Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department and dealt a fitting punishment, Clarke proceeded to carry on his fraudulent behaviour just weeks after he was released.



“As with our previous investigation, this case shows how we work effectively with the insurance industry to tackle insurance fraudsters and bring them to justice – something that Clarke clearly didn’t learn the first time.”



Dean Docherty, counter fraud manager at Tradewise Insurance, added: “Through the vigilance of our fraud department and working closely with the authorities, we are able to identify fraudulent policies and bring those who commit fraud to justice.



“Fraudsters will stop at nothing to make money and in Mr Clarke-Tomlinson’s case we hope that this sentence serves as a deterrent.”



Clarke was previously jailed in 2015 for four years after he defrauded around 150 drivers with fake car insurance.



For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

