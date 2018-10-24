The Blog Spot: Why #20Now for IPT might not be the only broker issue of the Budget

Ah, the pre-Budget blog. Where nothing is wrong and nothing is right because it’s all ifs, buts and maybes in the exciting game of “imagine if”.

So, is it time to dust off last year’s campaign for #20Now on IPT?

For anyone who missed it, understandably as the campaign never really got going …, the very shortened version of the theory is as follows.

The government needs more money.

When IPT was invented in 1994 the rate was 2.5%.

It has risen repeatedly, particularly in recent years, to 12%.

Money

The government needs more money, oh sorry I have said that already?

Raising IPT works. Some taxes don’t deliver what is expected. IPT does. Last year the government got £6bn from it.

I suspect that what with the government needing more money it would quite like some more money.

Don’t kid yourself, IPT will go up over time.

The impression is that it will just tick up inexorably until it (almost) reaches 20%. So why not get it over and done with now, in return for it being treated like VAT?

Merit

Clearly there were huge holes in the suggestion. But the idea is not without some merit.

The main holes are that it would impact on insurance take up rates and the 20% figure. Reaching this would bring questions about just changing it to VAT and doing that would cost the Exchequer money due to rebates and whatnot.

If IPT did suddenly jump to 20% then the increase in cost would lead to more people and businesses cutting their covers to hold their price which is not good for society.

For brokers it would be far from ideal for many reasons. Not least it would lead to awkward conversations with clients but everyone would be in the same boat, have the same message and I think ultimately brokers would cope.

Like I say, this is just the abridged version of the idea.

Increase

Many in the industry clearly think an increase is coming this year in particular.

But for now let’s look at Entrepreneurs’ Relief.

Currently it stands at 10%.

Pretty much every time we do a podcast on Insurance Age about the top stories of the week there is a consolidation one in there.

And every time we interview a consolidator they have a strong/healthy (delete as you prefer) pipeline of future deals.

It has been touted elsewhere that Entrepreneurs’ Relief should and could be targeted.

Sellers

Time for imagine if…

Imagine if it were removed – the Chancellor announces that Entrepreneurs’ Relief is going to end next April.

Under Capital Gains Tax while there are a variety of rates, the key one is 20%.

Every broker seller would be staring down the barrel of doubling the tax they pay.

Consolidation as proved above is already blowing through the industry at quite a rate.

There is plenty of money around desperate to make that consolidation wind blow even more strongly.

Add in an increased demand to sell and what have you got?

Factors

I realise there are more factors at play when selling a brokerage than tax.

But, surely if you were thinking of selling anyway and could halve your bill by bringing it forward just a bit you’d be mad not to at least consider it?

I’m not saying more consolidation right now would be good, bad or indifferent.

On the one hand wind knocks over trees and buildings. On the other it powers green energy turbines.

But I’d argue, thinking only in terms of the narrow confines of broking, that a change in Entrepreneurs’ Relief could impact more people in the industry than an IPT rise.

Emmanuel Kenning is a reporter on Insurance Age

