Axa XL to move EU arm to Dublin

Insurer is to move its principal EU insurance company from the UK to Ireland ahead of the Brexit deadline.

Axa XL has received authorisation in principle from the Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) to move its European Union insurance company, XL Insurance Company SE (XLICSE), from the UK to Ireland ahead of Brexit.



The group stated that the move will ensure that XLICSE can continue to work with clients and brokers to offer solutions for business that would otherwise potentially be disrupted by the UK leaving the EU next March.



The move was first announced by XL Group last September, before it was acquired by Axa.



Axa buy

Earlier this year, Axa signed up to buy 100% of XL Group for $15.3bn in cash (£11.1bn). The combination of Axa and XL would, on 2016 figures, have property and casualty lines revenue of €48bn.

Following the deal, Axa said a new Axa XL division will be created and noted that the division will operate under the Axa brand.



It added that its new insurance arm will be dedicated to large property and casualty commercial lines and speciality risks. The move is part of the planning process for combining XL Group operations, Axa Corporate Solutions and Axa Art.



According to Axa, XLICSE is a wholly owned subsidiary within the Axa XL division of Axa Group, which provides insurance within Europe and Asia.



Approval

Greg Hendrick, Axa XL’s chief executive officer, said: “We are extremely pleased to have gained approval in principle from the CBI.

“We have a long and established presence in Ireland and appreciate the quality of business environment, the regulatory environment and the expertise there.”



He continued: “We took the decision to redomesticate XLICSE to Ireland to ensure our clients and brokers benefit from continuity of service through our branch network in Europe.

“We highly value this branch network, because it enables us to write business in domestic markets as well as providing the infrastructure for our Global Programs business.”



Brexit moves

Previously, Tokio Marine Group as well as Liberty Specialty Markets, CNA Hardy, RSA and AIG have announced plans to move to Luxembourg in response to Brexit.



Meanwhile MS Amlin, QBE and Lloyd’s have picked Belgium for their post-Brexit hubs, while Markel has chosen Munich in Germany.

