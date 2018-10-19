HNW Forum: Experts debate impact of MGAs on the market

Longevity of relationships remains a key success factor.

A panel of high net worth specialists have tackled the impact of managing general agents (MGAs) on the market.

Speaking at Insurance Age’s High Net Worth Forum yesterday (18 October) the experts shared their insights and opinions.

Steve Smith, CEO of broker Smith Greenfield and MGA Confidas argued that provided an MGA had the right set up and people it would be able to bring a more “nimble and agile” offering for brokers.

David Foster, director of Aston Lark admitted his firm was cautious with new MGA start-ups and always looked for the track record of the people behind it. However he agreed that sometimes large composites find it hard to get their heads round the more difficult cases.

And called for MGAs to be backed by expertise: “We don’t want the next cheap MGA. The market doesn’t need short term entrants that come in and burn their capacity and disappear quite rapidly.”

Difference

Like Smith, William Cooper has oversight of broking and an MGA in his MD role at Stanhope Cooper & Renovation Underwriting.

“The whole point of an MGA is it has to have a point of difference,” he accepted.

While Adele Rand, development manager at One Broker summed up that often “MGAs have a solution that the composites don’t” adding that arguably MGAs should never have been necessary in the first place.

Foster indicated his support. “The reason that the MGAs are in the market is insurers haven’t done enough to fill gaps.”

Competition

The experts also gave their views on whether they were comfortable “feeding the competition” namely broker-owned MGAs.

Rand addressed the issue as being led by doing the “right thing for your client” which meant in a diversifying and changing market checking out what everyone “brings to the table” but constantly monitoring the longevity of the offerings.

A point also made by Smith: “It has to be a long term approach because at the end of all this is a private client who is paying for their insurance, if a broker cannot get comfort around the certainty and longevity of that relationship then you can’t expect to write too much business.”

Adding: “Ultimately we need sustainability… there is a huge responsibility on people to make sure the proposition is fit for a long time. We have all seen capacity come in to HNW and then [leave] two years later.”

Qualities

In addition to analysing the impact of consolidation among HNW insurers the panellists turned their attention to the qualities that would enable MGAs to succeed.

Cooper noted the importance of the capacity behind any business saying he always asked about why they were there and for how long.

“If capacity is changing on a yearly basis, why?” he questioned. “If you are going to be a valid MGA you have to have the right capacity.”

Foster listed factors as including capacity but also experience, appetite, claims experience and authority.

And Smith concluded on the issue of level authority: “Can you talk to a decision maker? Brokers need to make sure.”

