Insurance Rage: Allianz's David Martin on underinsurance among SMEs
The insurer's director of SME and corporate partnerships implores brokers to tackle the problem.
He argues that underinsurance is clearly an “unacceptable position” for insurers, brokers and customers.
Noting that 35% of UK SMEs are underinsured Martin urges the market to work together to help the industry move forward, protect the reputation of insurance and make sure customers receive the service they deserve.
