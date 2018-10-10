François-Xavier Boisseau promises a “seamless transition” for brokers as Ageas restructures

Ageas’ CEO, Insurance, looks back over his 25 year career ahead of his retirement from the insurer.

François-Xavier Boisseau, chief executive of insurance at Ageas UK has promised brokers a “seamless transition” as the insurer moves to a new management structure.

The development will come into effect on 1 January 2019 and coincides with his planned retirement from the insurer.

Boisseau underlined that Chris Dobson will remain in charge of managing broker relationships and will report to Ant Middle.

“There is total continuity,” he stressed, adding that with the likes of Cathy Taylor in commercial underwriting, Tim Daventry in household and Glyn Hughes in motor the company “will maintain the focus on broker underwriting”.

“It [the restructure] is to carry on simplifying Ageas,” Boisseau summed up.

No job losses

While Ageas has reported some senior departures, Boisseau confirmed there were no further job losses in the restructure: “Beyond what is announced today there are no other people specifically affected by this reorganisation.”

And with Ageas recently tipped to be a potential takeover target he quashed the idea that the move was in preparation for a sale.

“Not at all,” he maintained. “The UK is the second largest non-life operation in the group. Non-life is a strong strategic line of business for Ageas and Ageas has always been very supportive of the UK.”

When Boisseau joined Ageas after it bought Groupama Insurances in 2013 it effectively had four operating companies: a joint venture with Tesco Underwriting, Ageas Protect for life business, Ageas Retail as its broker arm as well as Groupama/Ageas.

According to Boisseau the latest announcement is the third step on a six year simplification journey.

The first was selling Ageas Protect to AIG in 2015, “transforming” Ageas Retail and merging Ageas with Groupama.

“It was my first merger and I am very proud of it. It exceeded the business plan and kept brokers happy and we kept the talent pool.”

Natural evolution

Step two came two years ago when CEO Andy Watson brought central functions together such as finance, HR and IT.

And now this is a “natural evolution”.

“It is the journey I have been on over the last six years at Ageas,” Boisseau said.

Boisseau stated that the second reason for the reorganisation was to become more customer focused.

“We want to be customer-centric and not see our organisation being structured by channel or function,” he detailed flagging the creation of Middle’s role as chief customer officer.

“We want the customer journey to be as smooth as possible,” he continued noting the new structure was also suitable for the regulatory environment.

Looking to the future he claimed Ageas is now ideally placed for growth.

“Over the last few years our number of customers has been pretty flat,” he accepted.

Growth

In his view much of the growth will come from brokers. Excluding Tesco Underwriting the broker channel makes up for 75% of Ageas’ income.

“Ageas has a legacy of being extremely strong on the broker side,” he pinpointed. “It is something that we have maintained very proudly.”

However some will also come from direct.

“The size of direct book in car is a bit of an anomaly,” he suggested. “We are the only top 10 insurer which doesn’t have a very large direct private car book.”

Boisseau’s role is not being replaced within the new organisation and he took the opportunity of his retirement to take a look back over his career.

Crazy

He joined Axa in Cardiff 25 years ago.

“A lot of people thought I was crazy to go from Paris to Cardiff!” he remembered.

“I was already falling in love with insurance in France but fell in love with the UK market because it is the most dynamic and stretching market you can think of.”

He stayed with the insurer from 1993 to 2003 during which he saw both the emergence of direct writers – “an interesting shift” – and waves of insurer acquisitions.

Axa itself bought what is now Axa Sun Life and in 1999 Guardian Royal Exchange which he described as a more challenging integration.

“I learnt what to do and what not to do to integrate a company,” he recalled of the two experiences.

Management

In 2000, while he was at Axa, Independent went bust.

“It was a great opportunity to help brokers and grow the portfolio. We did a great deal with brokers to salvage what was salvageable.”

After which came the move to Groupama Insurances, firstly as managing director from 2003 to 2007 and then as CEO.

“Moving from a large insurer to mid-sized insurer was a lesson,” he confirms.

“In the old days when you were a large insurer the business came to you, maybe less so now, but as a mid-sized insurer you had to fight much more. It was great.”

Mixed in to all the changes was the launch of aggregators, which Boisseau described as having “accelerated the change in the distribution market” and then huge broker consolidation.

“We moved from insurers buying each other to brokers buying each other like there was no tomorrow.”

Financial crisis

The financial crisis of 2008 brought broker consolidation to a juddering halt.

It also impacted Groupama. When the UK arm of the business was up for sale the group’s credit rating hit junk bond status.

“How to keep a company together when you have a 12 months long sales process was another adventure,” he noted.

After which came the merger with Ageas.

So what now?

“I’ve had a very long and rich experience,” he said. “I love this industry and don’t want my involvement to end.”

NED

With CEO Andy Watson preparations have been going on for a considerable period of time and Boisseau stressed he was “very grateful”.

He has already had the opportunity to take up a non-executive director (NED) role with Lloyd’s syndicate Argo as it does not conflict with Ageas.

He started working with the firm which controls in excess $1bn of premium on 1 January this year.

And now he is looking for more across insurers, brokers and InsurTech.

Of the latter he observed: “Those guys keep you on your toes because they are very entrepreneurial… but they do sometimes need some structure.”

While there is nothing concrete lined up he is pleased to be remaining in “an industry full of great people” and indeed will keep working for Ageas right up to 31 December.

“I have been lucky enough to work with companies with strong values and ethics,” he ended.

“They always respect people.

“It is a competitive market and we are here to make money but it has been people who have the right way of challenging and questioning you.”

Bow tie

However when asked whether he would also be retiring the bow tie he concluded: “I’m probably too old to change my dress code.

“So the answer is yes, I will definitely keep my bow tie.”

