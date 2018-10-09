New premium finance player targeting £75m growth over three years

Red Apple Finance aiming to “give control back to brokers”.

Red Apple Finance is officially launching on 1 November with a three year growth target of £75m in premium finance funding, Insurance Age can reveal.

It has been backed by Barclays and the firm has developed its own software which it said can be integrated with all broker software houses.

“It is a market place primed for some new players,” Kevin Paterson, managing director of Red Apple Group told Insurance Age. “The big boys have had it their own way for too long.”

The new entrant is part of Red Apple Group, owner of Source Insurance.

Target

Source Insurance is an online price comparison site for the sellers of insurance predominantly used by around 10,000 mortgage advisors and IFAs.

Paterson explained that Source Insurance offers 13 household schemes and six landlord schemes all backed by blue chip insurers and MGAs.

With full delegated authority and the ability to deal with everything apart from the claim, it handles £30m of insurance gross written premium annually.

While only “single digit percentage” of users are traditional general insurance brokers, the new offering from sister company Red Apple Finance will be targeting brokers.

Solution

Source Insurance previously used Premium Credit however became disillusioned with the offering particularly after it was bought by private equity firm Cinven in 2015.

While it worked out its notice period Red Apple Group built and tested its own technology-based solution.

Accordingly, Source Insurance moved new business to Red Apple Finance as of 1 December 2016 with renewals moving across from 1 April 2017 onwards.

“Along the journey we decided there was a business here, initially we had no intention of going out to market,” Paterson reported.

It thus now has 65,000 loans currently in place, all full recourse personal lines business.

“It [the technology] is incredibly efficient,” Paterson argued listing bank validation, credit search, affordability search, ID verification and integration with direct debit software all at point of sale.

Parameters

He highlighted that brokers can put their own branding on documentation and pick the interest rate they wish to charge.

“The key driver for me is that control goes back to the broker,” he summed up.

Adding: “You [the broker] set the parameters. We are not enforcing anything other than what the law says we have to.”

Red Apple Finance already has two brokers “in build” at the moment which Paterson said was due to word of mouth.

“They will go live before the end of the year which will give us proof of concept outside our own book,” he confirmed.

“It is accessible at lower levels competitively. We won’t have a minimum service charge in place.”

Struggle

According to him the “sweet spot” will be brokers with £3m-£5m of GWP as it looks at full recourse personal lines and towards SME and mid-market.

While the target is to add £25m of premium funding per year for each of the next three years he accepted that there would be a lead time with brokers often locked into long contracts but countered that new business remained an opportunity.

“Brokers below £5m would struggle to get premium financing in place at a reasonable cost,” he argued saying that due to the technology advantage his system avoided the cost of heavy manual intervention and could cope with smaller books provided the premium sizes were appropriate.

And in his view the growth need not stop there.

“The bank is happy to keep funding it and as far as the tech goes there is no limit. It is robust and scaleable.”

No rekeying

Paterson committed that the new service would not involve rekeying for brokers. It is yet to sign up with the software houses but he claimed that the road map was in place with the service to be delivered as customers come on board.

“We have spoken to each of the platforms who have said they like the API and can do it relatively quickly but we aren’t going to do it unless we have a sponsor.”

As to the expected reaction from competitors, he admitted he would not be surprised if they went on the offensive but also considered that the figures may not “come onto their radar”.

Efficiency

Either way he committed that the new offering was not “interested in a race to the bottom” on pricing.

“We can compete because of the efficiency of the platform.”

He concluded: “In any other industry where two players dominate the market you wouldn’t get away with it.

“The barriers to entry are very high but we have seen a few new players coming in which is great.”

