Polaris MD Martin McLachlan to leave in April 2019

Business set to appoint successor within a month.

Martin McLachlan, managing director of Polaris, will be leaving the business in April next year, Insurance Age can reveal.

“I have been at Polaris for many years and it is time for somebody new to take over the helm and point it in whatever direction the board wants to go,” McLachlan told Insurance Age.

“I wish whoever my successor is every success in piloting an organisation that has incredible depth of expertise in technology and insurance.”

Insurance Age understands that the process for finding a new managing director is well underway with a shortlist of three now in place and an announcement likely within a month.

Evolved

McLachlan joined the business in 1993, it eventually became Polaris in 1997 and he has led the company ever since.

He joked that looking at the old incarnation was almost “pointless” due to the amount of change which has seen its offering “broaden considerably”.

At the time it only had ProductWriter.

“Polaris has evolved as the market has evolved to add new areas,” said McLachan.

He summed up that during his time with Polaris the insurance landscape had completely changed because of technology which he predicted would be “enhanced all the way from now on”.

“The process is well embedded. We have a long way to go but the infrastructure is well in place.”

Electronic trading

While Polaris does not provide systems directly to brokers or insurers to use, it underpins the electronic commercial trading infrastructure used by hundreds of general insurance providers and thousands of brokers.

“We provide the standards used by most systems in the UK general insurance market,” McLachlan confirmed.

“We provide ProductRater that is used to define products and works in conjunction with broking systems and insurer systems. We provide imarket which links insurer and broker systems together.”

Adding: “You need standards and some sort of systematisation, if you don’t have it you have chaos or alternatively you can’t support an intermediated market.”

Revenue

The likes of Ageas, Allianz, Aon, Gallaghers, Aviva, Axa, RSA and Zurich are on the board. However the organisation stands on its own two feet financially with no levy from insurers. It raises revenue through its licenses.

“We don’t aim to maximise profit,” McLachlan stated. “We more than breakeven but aim for a level that shows the company is effectively and efficiently run.”

The imarket system linking brokers and insurers for the transaction of commercial lines business has already been implemented into all of the major software house systems. So what comes next?

It has begun testing a Good Customer Outcomes project.

“That is ensuring broking systems and insurers’ products make it easy for the broker to provide the best outcome possible for the customer – the best cover at the optimum price,” he explained.

InsurTech

The other focus is InsurTech and the company is building the Polaris Sandbox.

It will be available for demonstration by the end of the year with a rollout due in the first quarter of next year.

“Through us providing a virtual insurance market InsurTech firms, brokers, software houses and insurers will be able to use it to ensure their technology works as the market expects,” he detailed.

According to McLachlan, InsurTech businesses will be able to refine their systems in a non-live, practise and testing zone.

“Most InsurTechs tend to be involved in distributing insurance rather than underwriting it,” he noted continuing that it would be particularly useful as a mechanism to check systems for those selling with a panel.

Future

As for his own future, he admitted he was yet to full define it but was expecting to stay within his field of expertise.

“Electronic trading isn’t going to go away,” he pointed out.

And concluded: “My intention would be to stay fully involved with insurance e-trading.”

