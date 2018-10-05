Insurance Age

Podcast: The top five stories of the week

  • Insurance Age staff
The content director and editor of Insurance Age examine the most read articles of the week with a focus on RSA and PIB.

Jonathan Swift, content director and Siân Barton, editor of Insurance Age, discuss PIB’s recent results and acquisition costs and delve in to the developing story around RSA’s warning of a Q3 £70m underwriting loss.

Use the link to hear their views and analysis. You can also download the podcast to listen later or subscribe in iTunes.

Top stories for the week commencing 1 October 2018:

  1. PIB’s purchase prices revealed
  2. RSA not scared to walk away from business – Stephen Hester
  3. Swinton reveals £32m loss for 2017
  4. Blog: Covea says goodbye to Swinton
  5. Brokers question RSA’s future after losses

