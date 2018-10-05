Close Brothers wins Swinton account in £60m deal

Move seen as first step in Ardonagh “monetisation” strategy.

Close Brothers Premium Finance (CBPF) has expanded its relationship with Ardonagh Group by winning the Swinton account, Insurance Age can reveal.

Last week Ardonagh agreed to pay £165m for Swinton stating it would fund the purchase from existing finance and with “cash from monetising certain Swinton assets”.

According to an industry source the £60m deal will securitise the existing book and give Close Brothers access to the customers as they come through on renewal.

Swinton previously self-funded premium finance for customers wishing to pay in instalments.

At the time of the takeover announcement Swinton had 1.6 million live policies from over 1 million policyholders, however not all of these will use premium finance.

Fruitful

Sharon Bishop, CEO of Close Brothers Premium Finance told Insurance Age that the company looked forward to assisting “hundreds of thousands of customers with their premium finance needs”.

Close Brothers already worked with Ardonagh-owned Autonet, Direct Group and Carol Nash.

Speaking of the success Bishop said: “We’re thrilled to be extending our relationship with the Ardonagh Group.”

Adding: “We anticipate a very smooth transition supported by our excellent integration with CDL Strata.

“This is a significant and important agreement for CBPF and we look forward to a long and fruitful partnership.”

Partnership

It is the second deal in a week for the provider which also signed a five-year exclusive deal with Leeds-based Romero Insurance Brokers.

The extension of the partnership will see Close Brothers provide premium finance to large commercial clients, SMEs and leisure industry schemes, for both Romero Insurance Brokers and Club Insure.

A spokeswoman for Ardonagh commented: “We’re pleased to extend our long term partnership with Close Brothers Premium Finance, with whom we enjoy an excellent working relationship.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further prior to the completion of the transaction.”

