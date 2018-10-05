Aviva launches "Community" for small, independent brokers

Aviva Broker Community is set to offer same day response times, discounted compliance packages and free learning tools and the club will be chaired by former Aston Scott CEO Andrew Scott.

Insurer Aviva has set up Aviva Broker Community targeting the smaller, independent brokers with GWP of less than £1m.

According to the provider the service will offer same-day response times, discounted compliance packages and free access to learning and development tools.

Aviva stated that the initiative was prompted by research which found that independent brokers “often experience inconsistent service from insurers and a lack of wider support to run their businesses effectively”.

Support

Smaller Aviva brokers will automatically become part of the Aviva Broker Community, with access to a network of support and guidance chaired by Andrew Scott, an independent chartered broker formerly with Aston Scott.

The provider detailed that Community benefits include:

Same day quote responses

A compliance package at a discounted rate

3 free Aviva Development Zone licences to support learning and essential knowledge

A financial deal where it works for both parties

Guidance and support services.

Brokers will continue to have access to expert claims, risk management and succession support.

Phil Bayles, Aviva’s managing director, intermediaries, said: “We asked brokers what they wanted from Aviva and after evaluating their feedback, we’re delivering the things they need to be successful in a challenging business environment.”

Choice

Aviva’s research showed that servicing, claims, online capability and speed are the key things brokers look for when choosing an insurer. Brand, financial strength and added value support also scored highly.

Bayles continued: “Compliance can be complicated and time-consuming – and brokers tell us it’s one of their biggest headaches. Our broker community can now take advantage of discounted compliance packages that will free them up to spend more time growing their business.

“We also know how difficult it is for smaller broker businesses to keep up-to-date with market and legislative changes and other essential knowledge. That’s why we are offering access to our Aviva Development Zone, giving brokers a wealth of learning at their fingertips – and one less thing to worry about.”

Andrew Scott added: “I established a brand-new broking business in the 1990s and have maintained a strong industry interest ever since, so I can empathise with the challenges faced by brokers today.

“The enhanced benefits of the Aviva Broker Community are intended to provide real focus and valuable support to independent brokers – something which has been generally missing from the market for some time now.”

