Insurance Age

Video: Success in commercial lines schemes

  • Insurance Age staff
Aviva’s Jonathan Smith tackles the development of commercial schemes in our essential video Q&A.

Jonathan Smith, head of SME solutions and schemes at Aviva explains how specialist schemes have impacted on the SME space and tackles the question of how the sector could develop in future.

This follows on from Aviva’s personal lines Q&A where you can see Aviva’s head of intermediated personal lines Andrew Felice talk about the future for schemes in the consumer market.

