Video: Schemes and personal lines

Andrew Felice, of Aviva, addresses some of the key issues in the personal lines schemes market.

Find out more about how broker/insurer partnerships work in the personal lines sector and see Andrew Felice, head of intermediated personal lines at Aviva predict how the market will develop.

