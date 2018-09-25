Video: Schemes and personal lines
Andrew Felice, of Aviva, addresses some of the key issues in the personal lines schemes market.
Find out more about how broker/insurer partnerships work in the personal lines sector and see Andrew Felice, head of intermediated personal lines at Aviva predict how the market will develop.
blog comments powered by Disqus
More on Insurer
POLL: MARSH - JLT DEAL
Most read
- UK Broker Summit 2018: All Brexit options worse than staying in - David Smith
- Gresham launches unoccupied property product
- Premium Credit restores trading capability to all brokers
- InsurTech Futures: Amazon coming into insurance “fantastic” - Simply Business CEO
- Aquiline exploring ERS sale
- Axa XL names Paul Greensmith as CEO
- UK Broker Summit 2018: GDPR 100 days on
Back to Top