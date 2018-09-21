Insurance Age

Quizzical questions: 21 September 2018

Take our quiz
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.

The quiz is now live. Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?

Pleased with your results? Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz

Quiz away.

Need a hint? Try our clues

 

The market's COR improved to 95.5%

The takeover cost $5.6bn

The provider will join the partner programme in 2021

He has replaced Joe Grogan who moves to be chairman of Marsh Ireland

It was seeking to raise £100,000 for charity

