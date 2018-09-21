Lloyd’s first half profits fall again

Market reports £600m pre-tax result.

Lloyd’s has revealed reduced profits of £600m for the first six months of 2018 but an improved combined operating ratio of 95.5% (H1 2017: 96.9%).

The pre-tax profits were down on the £1.2bn achieved at the start of 2017, a year where it ultimately plummeted to a loss of £2bn.

The 2018 half-year pre-tax profits were also down on 2016 when it achieved £1.46bn.

Underwriting

The insurance market noted that the 2018 figures were hit by a lower investment return of £200m. For the same period of 2017 the investment return was £1bn.

The underwriting result nudged up from £400m to £500m for the start of this year.

Long-term

Lloyd’s chief executive, Inga Beale, said: “These results and return to profit demonstrate the strength of the Lloyd’s market following one of the costliest years for natural catastrophes in the past decade.

“Whilst these results are welcome, Lloyd’s continues to concentrate on improving the Lloyd’s market’s long-term performance by taking action to address underperforming areas of the market.”

