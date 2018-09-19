Video: Norwich regional review part two
Insurance Age returns to the city to quiz the insurance experts.
In the second instalment brokers and insurers discuss whether there is strong client loyalty in Norwich and share their views on competition in the local market.
The interviewees also give their thoughts on the growth prospects for the city and beyond.
Remember to catch up with the first episode which tackled which lines of business are strongest in the area and investigated if insurers provide good service in Norwich.
And read the full regional review from the September edition of Insurance Age.
