China Re buys Chaucer Group for $950m

Previous owner Hanover appointed Goldman Sachs earlier this year to explore options.

China Reinsurance has bought Chaucer Group from Hanover Insurance for $950m (£726m).

The sum is made up of $865m in cash and a pre-signing dividend from Chaucer of $85m received in the second quarter of this year.

The deal consists of Hanover Insurance International Holdings, Chaucer Insurance and Hanover Australia.

It is subject to shareholder and regulatory approval and is expected to close later this year or in the first quarter of 2019.

News of Chaucer being for sale first surfaced this March when Hanover, which paid $474m for the business in July 2011, confirmed it had appointed Goldman Sachs to review the options.

Lloyd’s based insurer Chaucer had pre-tax operating income of $7.1m (£5.1m) in 2017 from net written premium of $849.1m with a combined operating ratio of 105.3%.

International strategy

China Re stated that the takeover will accelerate its international development strategy and highlighted Chaucer’s “diverse portfolio and strong expert team worldwide”.

Chaucer’s lines of business include marine, property and energy as well as the likes of aviation, casualty and political risks.

Yuan Linjiang, chairman of China Re said: “The acquisition of Chaucer Group by China Re represents a significant milestone in our international development, as well as the next step following the establishment of China Re Syndicate 2088 at Lloyd’s and the Singapore Branch.

“The combination of China Re’s financial strength and access to capital will help consolidate Chaucer’s position and create new development opportunities.”

Management

He Chunlei, president of China Re added: “As Asia’s leading reinsurance group pursuing international development, China Re regards Chaucer as an ideal partner.

“We are delighted to be acquiring a top quartile performer in the Lloyd’s market and respect senior management’s achievements to date in growing the business to this point.

“We look forward to working closely with John Fowle, Chaucer CEO, and the management team.”

