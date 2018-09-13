Insurance Age

China Re buys Chaucer Group for $950m

China map
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Previous owner Hanover appointed Goldman Sachs earlier this year to explore options.

China Reinsurance has bought Chaucer Group from Hanover Insurance for $950m (£726m).

The sum is made up of $865m in cash and a pre-signing dividend from Chaucer of $85m received in the second quarter of this year.

The deal consists of Hanover Insurance International Holdings, Chaucer Insurance and Hanover Australia.

It is subject to shareholder and regulatory approval and is expected to close later this year or in the first quarter of 2019.

News of Chaucer being for sale first surfaced this March when Hanover, which paid $474m for the business in July 2011, confirmed it had appointed Goldman Sachs to review the options.

Lloyd’s based insurer Chaucer had pre-tax operating income of $7.1m (£5.1m) in 2017 from net written premium of $849.1m with a combined operating ratio of 105.3%.

International strategy
China Re stated that the takeover will accelerate its international development strategy and highlighted Chaucer’s “diverse portfolio and strong expert team worldwide”.

Chaucer’s lines of business include marine, property and energy as well as the likes of aviation, casualty and political risks.

Yuan Linjiang, chairman of China Re said: “The acquisition of Chaucer Group by China Re represents a significant milestone in our international development, as well as the next step following the establishment of China Re Syndicate 2088 at Lloyd’s and the Singapore Branch.

“The combination of China Re’s financial strength and access to capital will help consolidate Chaucer’s position and create new development opportunities.”

Management
He Chunlei, president of China Re added: “As Asia’s leading reinsurance group pursuing international development, China Re regards Chaucer as an ideal partner.

“We are delighted to be acquiring a top quartile performer in the Lloyd’s market and respect senior management’s achievements to date in growing the business to this point.

“We look forward to working closely with John Fowle, Chaucer CEO, and the management team.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on Insurer

POLL: AGGREGATORS AND SMEs

Most read

  1. FCA issues guidance to brokers on insurer due diligence
  2. Axa to complete $15bn XL takeover tomorrow
  3. PIB backers in $6.7bn Sedgwick deal
  4. Regional review: Norwich
  5. In Person: CDL’s commercial director Nigel Phillips
  6. 'Talent crisis' hitting UK brokers
  7. Ataraxia backs Thompson & Co's MBO

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: