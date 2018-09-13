Insurance Age

Video: Norwich regional review part one

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Brokers in the city tell reporter Emmanuel Kenning which lines of business are strongest locally.

In the first of our two part video series the experts also reveal if insurers give good local service in Norwich.

Catch up with the full regional review from the September edition of Insurance Age here.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Regional reviews

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on Insurer

POLL: AGGREGATORS AND SMEs

Most read

  1. FCA issues guidance to brokers on insurer due diligence
  2. Axa to complete $15bn XL takeover tomorrow
  3. PIB backers in $6.7bn Sedgwick deal
  4. Regional review: Norwich
  5. In Person: CDL’s commercial director Nigel Phillips
  6. 'Talent crisis' hitting UK brokers
  7. Ataraxia backs Thompson & Co's MBO

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: