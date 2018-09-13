Video: Norwich regional review part one
Brokers in the city tell reporter Emmanuel Kenning which lines of business are strongest locally.
In the first of our two part video series the experts also reveal if insurers give good local service in Norwich.
Catch up with the full regional review from the September edition of Insurance Age here.
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
blog comments powered by Disqus
More on Insurer
POLL: AGGREGATORS AND SMEs
Back to Top