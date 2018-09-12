Danish legal changes to affect FSCS-style claims come January

Another Alpha would hit UK insurers but policyholders would still be compensated.

As of 1 January 2019 the Danish Guarantee Fund, the country’s equivalent of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), will only pay out to policyholders in Denmark in the event of a local insurer failure following a change in the nation’s law.

The FSCS confirmed to Insurance Age that there would be no negative net impact on UK consumers.

A spokesperson said: “Any UK policyholder that before the rule change would have been covered by us will continue to be covered by us.”

The news has followed on from the collapse of Alpha Insurance this May which left customers having to deal with multiple routes for compensation.

Compensation

In effect the Danish law change will inadvertently smooth the process for UK policyholders in the event of another insurer failure in Denmark as they would only need to deal with one compensation body.

However, one market expert flagged the potential unfairness for insurers in the UK should a situation arise after the cut-off date.

They pointed out that through the FSCS UK insurers, and ultimately all policyholders, would have to foot the bill.

Adding: “It is another reason for brokers to think about [using] passported insurers.”

Brokers

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) also confirmed that any future financial impact would not fall on brokers.

David Sparkes, head of compliance and training at Biba said: “Any compensation that the FSCS pays out on the insolvency of an insurer would come out of the insurers’ pot, so would not cost the brokers anything.”

Sparkes revealed that the topic had been brought up in meetings with the FSCS and that the trade body had moved to alert its members about the legal development.

“We have let members know about this by means of one of our regulation updates,” Sparkes concluded.

“We have also included a link to the FCA’s notice on brokers’ due diligence on insurers.”

