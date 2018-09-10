Nexus snaps up Altitude Risk Partners

Specialist aerospace MGA marks Nexus' tenth deal in three years.

Nexus Group has bought Altitude Risk Partners from Castel Underwriting Agencies.

Managing general agent (MGA) Altitude was founded in 2014 by David Godley, Richard Power and Tim Wright and specialises in aerospace insurance.

According to Nexus the business will continue to operate as usual following the deal and become a trading division of Nexus Underwriting. The current Altitude team will join Nexus in its London office.

Altitude writes business across seven lines of aerospace insurance in more than 130 territories. Its gross written premium for 2018 is expected to be around $80m [£62m].

Evolutionary

Colin Thompson, founder and Group CEO of Nexus, said: “This is an evolutionary acquisition for Nexus, augmenting our ‘virtual insurer’ model by adding Aviation and Space, two highly specialised classes of business, to our existing 12 classes.”

Thompson stated that the deal marked the MGA’s tenth acquisition in the past three years, adding that Nexus now controls around $350m GWP across 15 specialty classes of business.

Earlier this year Nexus bought Lloyd’s coverholder Apsley Specialty.

He continued: “Now is an excellent time for us to be buying an Aerospace MGA, with capacity being withdrawn, rates hardening, improving safety standards and increased focus on underwriting profitability across the market.

“As a Group, we continue to target three acquisitions per annum, including transformational deals such as this which enrich our business with new expertise and solutions.

“We have a busy pipeline and will continue to proactively look for new opportunities that fit into our M&A model.”

Milestone

Mark Birrell, CEO of Castel, commented: “This is an important milestone in the development of Castel with Altitude being both the first of the 13 underwriting cells to launch on our formation platform and the first to exit.

“The deal clearly demonstrates that our business model of supporting entrepreneurial underwriters in launching and building successful businesses is working.

“This proven structure enables us to continue to identify and develop opportunities to bring other entrepreneurial teams to market.”

Richard Power, one of the founding partners of Altitude Risk Partners, concluded: “Castel’s incubation model has provided the support and infrastructure to enable ARP to enter the market and build a high quality business quickly.

“From this strong foundation we are now ready to take the business forward with an equally supportive partner in Nexus.”

