Government raised £6bn from IPT last year

Insurance Premium Tax haul exceeded expectations due to growth of new insurable threats.

Tax to the UK government from Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) last year reached £6bn, up 22% on the £4.88bn reported the previous year.

Accountancy firm UHY Hacker Young said the Government forecast that the Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) increase would generate an extra £680m in tax raised. However, the added tax raised from businesses and consumers was £808m for the year ending 31 March 2018 - 19% more than the original prediction.

UHY Hacker Young stated that the income generated by Insurance Premium Tax has risen by 55% in two years, up from £3.8bn in 2015/16.

New threats

Research by the company found that the Treasury was benefitting from the growing need for insurance to counter new threats business such as cybercrime.

According to UHY Hacker Young, while some policies such as employers’ liability insurance are compulsory, businesses are facing new threats that they have little choice but to insure against.

For example, businesses are having to insure against the growing threat of cybercrime. There were an estimated 1.7m cybercrimes in the UK last year, but just 47 prosecutions related to computer hacking in 2017.

The Government increased the IPT rate from 10% to 12% in June last year, having announced it in the 2016 Autumn Budget.

The insurance market was hit by a series of IPT rises in quick succession when the tax doubled in two years.

Future

Richard Lloyd-Warne, Partner at UHY Hacker Young, says: “The Treasury is benefitting from the necessity of insurance by more than they had originally expected.”

“The fact is that businesses are now facing more threats than ever, all of which must be insured against. Just as the risk of a cyber-attack has ballooned over the last few years, new threats are likely to spring up in the future.”

He continued: “There are also a range of other insurance policies that many businesses are forced to buy such as employees’ liability insurance and professional indemnity.

“The Government, however, could choose to concentrate taxation on areas that they want to discourage, rather than taxing something that businesses have little choice to do.”

