Former QBE boss John Neal tipped to follow Inga Beale as Lloyd’s CEO - reports

Beale’s departure planned for 2019.

Lloyd’s has declined to comment on reports that ex-QBE leader John Neal will be its next chief executive officer.

The news, first reported by reinsurance, followed on from the announcement earlier this year that Inga Beale will be leaving in 2019 after five years in the role.

Sydney-based Neal was group CEO of QBE for five years leaving the job last December.

He spent seven years with the insurer in Australia having also been global underwriting operations CEO.

Before this he spent five years with QBE Europe in London as chief operating officer and then chief underwriting officer.

