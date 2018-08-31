Insurance Age

Podcast: Covéa’s Simon Cooter discusses the top five stories of the week

Top 5 News Podcast
  • Insurance Age staff
Cooter shares his thoughts on fraud, consolidation and InsurTech stories.

Simon Cooter, commercial lines and HNW director at Covéa joins Insurance Age’s news editor Ida Axling and reporter Emmanuel Kenning to give his insights and opinions on the most clicked on stories of the week.

Use the link to hear their views.

You can also download the podcast to listen later or subscribe in iTunes.

The top five stories in week commencing 27 August 2018:

1) Insurance employee jailed for £129,000 fraud

2) Private equity Apollo lands Aspen for $2.6bn in cash

3) PIB-owned Citynet buys Wrightsure book

4) Claims management possible Amazon target

5) THB expands UK wholesale broking operation

Top 5 News Podcast

