Which report highlights dual pricing

Survey shows dual pricing in home cover as some long term policyholders pay up to £105 more than new customers.

A survey by consumer organisation Which has revealed that buyers who remain with their insurer for longer than 12 months are paying up to 38% more than new customers.

The organisation surveyed members of the general public who held a home insurance policy, asking them how long they had been with their provider and how much they’d paid this year.

Which reported that of the 5,592 owners of buildings and contents (combined) policies in the survey who told them what they were paying, new customers were being charged a median premium of £195.

By comparison, those who had been with the insurer for one to two years paid an average of £220 – and if they had stayed with the same firm for four to six years, the average was £300.

Contents

This type of dual pricing also affected the 1,674 respondents owning contents-only policies although the numbers were less extreme.

In this case new policyholders tended to pay around £100 – but after a year, this jumped to £120. Those who had their policy for four to six years paid £144.

However, even though they are paying more customers were not moving between providers with 69% of respondents saying they had been with their insurer for over a year.

Promises

The Association of British Insurers and the British Insurance Brokers’ Association recently pledged to tackle dual pricing in personal lines.

The trade bodies set out a number of commitments to assist the industry in preventing dual pricing.

They were:

Members will take action so that customers’ tendency to shop around at renewal is not used to lead to excessive pricing differences that unfairly penalise long-standing customers.

The ethos and approach to better outcomes for long-standing customers will be given board or senior management level priority and formally incorporated into firms’ procedures for determining the premium at renewal.

That members should make clear in written, online or verbal customer communications that the new customer premium only applies for that year and subsequent renewal premiums may be higher.

That members who impact the final premium paid by customers should review their pricing approach for customers who have been with them longer than five years and assess whether this approach delivers a fair outcome.

The plan is to report back on the effectiveness of these commitments by May 2020.

Regulator

In addition the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) also has dual pricing in its sights. Ongoing diagnostic work is being done and the market has been warned that, despite a delay in the publication of the findings of this work, the regulator has not taken its eye off the ball.

The FCA stated in its 2018/19 business plan: “If competition is working well in a market, it should not overly disadvantage existing customers over new customers.

“While many firms have made progress in putting customers more firmly at the centre of their business models, they need to further improve both competition and their standards of treatment for existing customers.”

