Ecclesiastical COR deteriorates as profits fall

Underwriting profits down but GWP grows for first half of 2018 following “exceptional” 2017 performance.

Specialist insurer Ecclesiastical has reported a fall in profit and a less favourable COR for the first six months of this year compared to the same period in 2017.

It reported numbers stating underwriting profit of £8.0m and combined operating ratio (COR) of 92.3% (H1 2017: profit of £9.6m and COR 90.5%).

The provider said that its 2017 performance was “exceptional” and described this set of figures as “in line with expectations”. Last year’s results were boosted by a surge in investment returns.

GWP

GWP for the insurer actually went up by 4% from £166,0m to £172,7m. According to Ecclesiastical this was supported by strong retention and new propositions.

The company advised that areas of growth included Art and Private Client, Charity, Heritage and Schemes business.

It also said that the figures enabled it to donate £5m to good causes.

The company highlighted that it had continued to invest in Art & Private Client and also developed new relationships in the schemes market.

Brokers

Focusing on brokers it stated: “Also supported brokers with the delivery of our insight programme, helping them to understand and address key issues and challenges in the marketplace. Major investment planned in new systems to make it easier for brokers to do business with us.”

Mark Hews, group chief executive officer of Ecclesiastical, said: “I am delighted to be announcing that a further £5m will be donated to charity following our financial performance in 2018. This is a major personal milestone for me as it means that we have now donated over £100m to charitable causes since I took the role of CEO just over five years ago.

“Alongside this, we have provided financial support directly to a number of programmes and projects with key partners including The Prince’s Foundation, Historic England, and children’s charity Coram.”.

