CII targeting December 2018 for chartered MGA status

Process involves Privy Council and member approval.

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) is looking to achieve approval in principle from the Privy Council by December 2018 to launch a new Chartered Insurance Underwriting Agents title.

The title would be available to individuals and firms.

Steve Jenkins, development director at the CII, told Insurance Age that talks on launching the title had been underway for six months and that the process was “gathering pace” and had “accelerated rapidly”.

Supportive

He noted that managing general agents had been pushing for the title and argued that the CII constantly monitored chartered to keep it “modern and relevant” to “meet the needs of the market and end customers”.

And according to Jenkins the Managing General Agents Association has been “very supportive” throughout.

“We need to make sure that if there are sectors of the market emerging quite quickly … that where appropriate we put in place some standards that companies can embrace and aspire to,” he said.

Jenkins explained the process for creating a new title involved gathering evidence of market support for the initiative not just from practitioners but from trade bodies and other chartered bodies as well and presenting this to the Privy Council.

Evidence

He detailed that while the CII has responsibility for insurance and financial planning the Privy Council overlooked all chartered bodies to make sure there was no duplication or developments that could cause confusion for the public.

Having received the evidence it is now consulting with the Treasury and other specialists.

“They [the Privy Council] have been very supportive,” he confirmed.

“We are hopeful that we will get approval in principle before the year is out but we cannot control that process.

“Things are going well and we are very positive about it and I’m confident that we are going in the right direction but there is more to come.”

Vote

Once approval is secured the CII will need to go to a member vote.

“You can’t go to the members for approval if you haven’t got the authority to seek it in the first place,” Jenkins pointed out.

This second step is expected to be achieved in 2019.

A new title would be the fourth sitting alongside chartered insurers, chartered insurance brokers and chartered financial planners launched 11 years ago.

The news comes in tandem with the CII launching a consultation on corporate chartered status.

Evolving

Jenkins flagged that the process for the new title would have occurred without the wider review but accepted: “The consultation gives us an additional way of talking to the market about it.”

The ultimate aim is a status that mirrors those in the existing three categories.

The situation is still evolving and the final criteria and pathway to achieving the status for individuals and firms are yet to be written but Jenkins said they would be recognisable.

“We will look for the criteria structurally to be as appropriate for MGAs as the broking title is for brokers and insurance is for insurers,” he commented.

Adding: “Integral to the corporate title would be individual titleholders. It is a key ingredient.”

Articulate

Looking to the future launch he declined to give a number on how many firms and individuals he would expect to sign up to the new title.

“This is first and foremost about serving the sector and the market need,” he countered.

“We know there are many firms who have expressed an interest in all of this. It will be down to us to articulate the benefits and for them to judge if it is right for them.”

Concluding: “I would hope very much that once we get member approval we would have firms lined up and ready to go.”

