Alpha collapse: FSCS transfers 177,000 GAP policies

The regulator has worked with Premia Solutions to replace GAP policies following Alpha going into liquidation earlier this year.

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) will transfer 177,000 GAP policies, formerly with collapsed Danish insurer Alpha, from 12 August 2018.

The regulator stated that it has worked with the Danish Guarantee Fund and Premia Solutions to secure alternative insurance cover for eligible customers.

The organisation said the GAP products will be covered by a Lloyd’s of London Syndicate and explained that affected policy holders will receive a letter from Premia Solutions outlining the details of the transfer of their policies.

The transfer comes after Alpha’s liquidator gave notice that these policies will be cancelled on 11 August 2018.

Alternatives

Jimmy Barber, chief operating officer at FSCS, said: “This is good news for many thousands of Alpha customers as they do not need to worry about having alternative insurance in place.

“We are continuing to work with other brokers to secure continuity of cover for their customers where this is possible. This is the best result possible for customers.”

Unrated provider Alpha went bust earlier this year.

Since then, a number of providers have stepped in to take over policies for the provider which mostly worked in the motor space.

Carrot moved 9,000 policies to Aviva in May this year. Cover My Cab also stepped in with policies covered by another unrated Danish provider, Gefion. In addition Markerstudy worked with broker Right Choice to cover £6m worth of business.

Earlier this year the FSCS called for input from brokers on how to cope with the collapse which affected many UK taxi drivers. It was the first time the regulator had requested market input in this way.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.