LV making “good progress”

Steve Treloar points to personal lines growth and highlights that the insurer has increased its number of broker partners as business moves between LV and Allianz.

LV GI CEO Steve Treloar highlighted growth for LV in personal lines, particularly with regard to broker partners as he addressed the insurer’s H1 2018 results.

He stated: “The way I would characterise it would be that we made really good progress.”

He continued: “What has come out strongly is that the continuing business in personal lines has been growing at 4%.”

Since the transfer of personal lines from LV to Allianz began last May following the Allianz takeover of LV’s GI business the insurer has launched five new broker products across 1,400 brokers. It has also developed relationships with 150 potential new broker partners.

Commercial

In terms of commercial – LV began transferring commercial business to Allianz this week – LV saw net written premium fall to £133m (H1 2017: £148m).

Treloar said the reduction was due to the “overall environment” ahead of the transfer and noted a difference of 10% in volume year-on-year.

Digging into the detail personal lines saw motor GWP go up to £595m from £569m. This was driven by LV’s direct, multi-car offering. Premiums in direct went up by 3%.

GWP in home fell slightly from £76m to £70m and follows LV’s exit from the brokered home market which Treloar described as “underpriced”.

“It is a market that remains challenging. It is not for us to chase volume in a market that is challengingly priced.”

In terms of the broker market the results showed that broker business reduced by 1%. This is pending the transfer of commercial lines to Allianz.

Treloar pointed to a “rebalancing” of the business ahead while transfers are underway.

Weather

The CEO also said he was “extremely pleased” with the numbers despite the business focusing heavily on business with Allianz and also the weather claims which caused the COR to deteriorate from 93.6% in H1 last year to 95.7%.

Treloar described stormy and cold conditions caused by the Beast from the East as a “one in ten years” weather event.

“We were hit by the weather like everyone and our COR has increased. We’re at 95.7% and that’s still below 96%, which I would consider a good result, so I am pretty happy with that.”

He concluded: “When the deal was announced we said we wanted to be the ‘go to’ insurer for brokers and we are looking forward to being a more attentive partner.”

