Operating profit rises at Allianz as COR improves in first half of 2018

GWP flat as business transfers to LV.

Allianz UK has reported a 17.5% improvement in operating profit to £87.8m for the first half of 2018.

The increase came as the combined operating ratio (COR) for the six months moved down to 94.8% from 96.5% in the same period of 2017.

Gross written premiums (GWP) were flat at £1.07bn. The insurer noted that it had removed engineering inspection and special services from the figures and recalculated the 2017 numbers at £1.06bn.

Allianz also flagged that the stable GWP came despite the start of the transfer of personal home and motor business to LV as part of the deal concluded at the end of last year.

New products

Breaking down the numbers by division, the commercial unit delivered £589m of GWP (H1 2017: £561.3m) but the COR ticked up from 92.8% to 94.3%.

The provider described the performance as “very good” noting that the book had grown organically.

It highlighted that as well as the prospect of transferring commercial business from LV it would be launching new truck and taxi products in the coming year and a new specialist motor team accessing the London Market.

Personal lines decreased to £477.5m (H1 2017 £504.2m) as the COR improved from 99% to 96.9%.

The company reiterated that the falling GWP trend would continue due to the joint venture with LV and described the improving COR as a “positive outcome”.

Focus

Chief executive officer at Allianz UK Jon Dye commented: “I am pleased with the way we have maintained our trading focus while at the same time committing considerable resources to the joint venture with LV.

“To put this into perspective, communications about the new arrangements have gone out to 1,600 brokers, new relationships have been created between 167 brokers and Allianz and the transfer of personal home and motor business to LV began on schedule.”

However he also issued a warning on legal reforms.

“The progress of the Civil Liability Bill is encouraging but as the recent government announcement on the delay in implementing the whiplash reforms element shows, it’s not over until it’s over,” Dye stated.

“Irrespective of the progress on personal injury reform, the overall claims environment is unfavourable for insurers and we do not see that changing markedly anytime soon.”

