Axa UK & Ireland revenue grows to £2.5bn

Axa UK & Ireland has seen its revenue go up to £2.5bn for the first half of 2018, from £2.4bn in the same period in 2017.

Interim results showed that underlying earnings also increased to £145m (H1 2017: £113m). The combined operating ratio improved to 97.2% from 98.4%.

According to Axa the growth was partly driven by its commercial division which saw revenues rise to £730m from £690m the previous year.

The picture was different for personal lines which had reduced revenue of £797m compared to £814m in the first six months of 2017.

Schemes

CFO Bertrand Poupart-Lafarge, who took on the interim CEO post following Amanda Blanc’s exit, said the provider had performed strongly despite turbulent conditions.

He commented: “Our commercial business experienced growth in motor and property aided by a robust performance by our revamped schemes proposition - where we partner with brokers to help them find and grow new areas of business.”

He also pointed out that its direct offering for business was developing.

“Our commercial direct SME business has also had a positive six months with the relaunch of our Business Guardian Angel service and our continued work on making insurance easier for micro SME customers.”

Poupart-Lafarge also addressed the UK personal market.

“The personal lines market has been challenging in the first half of the year due to unfavourable weather coupled with the uncertainty surrounding the personal injury discount rate and consequent market contraction,” he stated.

Technology

The interim CEO, who will be in post until Claudio Gienal takes up the role later this year, highlighted the work Axa is doing with regard to innovation. It recently teamed up with two InsurTech businesses.

He noted: “Axa has one eye firmly on the future and our recent partnerships with Brolly, a digital personal insurance assistant, and By Miles, a new pay-as-you-drive telematics proposition are excellent examples of this.”

And concluded: “Above all, we continue to improve profitability while seeking new and innovative ways to serve our policyholders to continue our journey from being a payer of claims to becoming true partners of our customers.”

