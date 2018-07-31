Sabre profits rise at start of 2018

Half year GWP remains stable.

Sabre Insurance has reported increases in underwriting profit and profit after tax for the first six months of 2018.

The motor specialist revealed that underwriting profit increased 13% to £32.2m as profit after tax also rose, by 12%, to £25.8m.

The provider’s combined operating ratio for the period also improved to 68.6% from 71.7% in the same period of 2017.

The results covered the first period for Sabre as a listed company since it floated on the London Stock Exchange in December last year.

Pricing action

Gross written premium (GWP) remained flat at £108.8m (H1 2017: £109.1m).

The insurer noted that it had taken pricing action after reductions in the frequency of small claims at the start of the year.

It admitted that other insurers had made the changes earlier and it lost market share in the first few months of 2018.

However Sabre flagged that the adjustments had worked bringing GWP back in line with the first half of 2017 and predicted it would remain so for the rest of the year.

The firm stated that the market appears to be entering a phase of weaker pricing but argued it was “somewhat insulated” due to its focus on non-standard business.

According to the company, claims inflation will still persist and it will cover this through price increases in the second half of 2018.

Profitability

Geoff Carter, CEO of Sabre commented: “Sabre’s core principle to focus on underwriting profitability over volume has allowed the group to protect its combined operating ratio throughout the first half of the year, despite some downward pressure on pricing.”

He added: “We anticipate delivering a financial year combined operating ratio better than our mid-70% target and slightly higher than for the full-year 2017.”

