Podcast: The top five stories of the week

Emmanuel Kenning and Sian Barton explore the stories that hit the headlines this week.

The Insurance Age reporter and editor take a look at the most clicked on stories on the website for the week commencing 23 July 2018 and share their views.

Use the link to hear their analysis. You can also download the podcast to listen later or subscribe in iTunes.

And update yourself on the top five most read stories from the last week.

  1. Mark Cliff out as CEO at Brightside
  2. GRP’s County Group buys Guardian in “first of many” deals
  3. Former Axa claims handler jailed for fraud
  4. MIB to handle vehicle-related terrorism claims
  5. Brokers urged to push on with SM&CR preparations

