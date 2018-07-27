Schemes case study: Aviva and dot2dot

Aviva sets out how it worked with Stanmore Insurance Brokers to develop its dot2dot scheme.

At Aviva, we define a scheme as a partnership. If you’re the expert in your field and see the opportunity of a bespoke product to meet your customers’ niche requirements, then we have the expertise, size, heritage and know-how to work with you to develop and grow your specialist scheme.

Stanmore Insurance Brokers have spent nearly 15 years building their dot2dot scheme into one

of the UK’s largest providers of nursery and childcare insurance.

Three years-ago they faced the difficult decision to seek a new insurer to help them move their product offering to a new level. They decided to choose Aviva as we share their passion to bring innovative solutions to this sector, which has constantly evolving business needs.

Stanmore felt Aviva’s award-winning service was ideally suited to ensure they maximised the growth

aspirations for dot2dot. Working together in collaboration, Stanmore and Aviva have created a

bespoke set of covers for the early years sector, with a clear, customer-friendly policy wording.

Strategic

Together, we ensure dot2dot continues to offer a market leading proposition. We also engage with a number of Stanmore’s strategic partners to support risk prevention, mitigating losses, and to provide sector specific services, creating a joined-up approach for better customer outcomes.

This successful relationship played a part in Stanmore winning Scheme Broker of the Year in 2015. The judges said “Operating in a competitive market, Stanmore managed to retain 94% of its clients and grew its book of business significantly. The business operates in partnership with its clients and has forged a series of third-party relationships to truly help and assist their customers.”

Speaking on the award, Jackie Hyde, Director of Stanmore Insurance Brokers, was quick to praise Aviva’s commitment to the scheme “The above comments clearly emphasise that what we are doing with our strategic partners is recognised as important by the insurance industry. Aviva’s commitment to the scheme development played an important part in Stanmore winning the award and I cannot reaffirm my thanks enough.”

Since launching the scheme, Stanmore have seen good growth and profitability. We have firm plans to continue to work with them to maximise growth potential for the future.



Journey

If you’re looking to develop a new scheme or move your existing product to a new insurer, then get in touch with us today. We have appetite for both Commercial and Personal Line schemes and our dedicated Schemes team have brought over 300 schemes to market.

Simply head over to the Schemes section on Aviva Broker today, download our enquiry form and one of our Scheme Owners will get back to you with a decision on our appetite within 48 hours.

Aviva Schemes – Making your niche know-how work harder for you.