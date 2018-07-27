Insurance Age

Quizzical Questions: 27 July 2018

Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.

The quiz is now live.

Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?

Pleased with your results? Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz

Quiz away.

 

 

Stuck? Try our clues:

JLT Group CEO Dominic Burke also said UK SME is not a priority for the business

Organic growth was 2%

Biba changed how it reports its accounts last year

Cliff will take on a NED role

The deal is the first for County since it was bought by GRP

