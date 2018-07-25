Hiscox appoints Ben Horton from Zurich as UK CUO

Insurer creates new role after recent management changes.

Hiscox has appointed Ben Horton as chief underwriting officer (CUO) for UK & Ireland joining from Zurich where he spent four years as EMEA claims director.

Prior to this he spent eight years at RSA in a variety of commercial roles including head of strategic sourcing, commercial operations director and personal claims director.

Richard Watson remains group CUO and Joanne Musselle stays as CUO of Hiscox Retail covering the US, Europe and the UK having taken up the post at the start of the year.

Changes

The newly created position follows on from previously announced management changes.

These included Ben Walter, then CEO of Hiscox USA, moving to London to become CEO of Hiscox Global Retail, another newly created role.

As part of that Steve Langan, CEO of Hiscox UK & Europe, relocated to New York to become CEO of Hiscox USA. The switch was effective from 1 July 2018.

Horton will report to Walter and Hiscox will be recruiting for a new UK & Ireland CEO in the autumn.

Expertise

Walter commented on the latest change: “Our retail business is an increasingly important component of Hiscox Group and like any insurance business good underwriting is critical to success.

“Ben Horton’s deep industry expertise and sharp eye for new opportunities are exactly what we need to drive our most established retail business forward.”

The insurer also revealed the appointment of James Browne as managing director of the UK and Ireland Direct business.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.