MIB to handle vehicle-related terrorism claims

Insurers vote for MIB to handle terrorism claims where a vehicle has been used as a weapon in a move welcomed by Biba.

UK motor insurers have voted for the Motor Insurance Bureau (MIB) to handle all claims from victims of terror where a vehicle has been used to kill or injure.

This means the MIB will deal with all third party motor claims relating to terrorism where a vehicle is used to attack from 1 January 2019.

The market will fund the initiative through a levy.

The MIB, which is a not-for-profit organisation, already looks after victims involved in uninsured hit and run accidents.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) welcomed the move.

The right thing

Graeme Trudgill, Biba executive director, commented: “Biba believes this vote by MIB members to mutualise motor terrorism risk is absolutely the right thing to do.

He continued: “The use of a vehicle as a weapon is not what motor insurance is designed for and it would be wholly unfair not to mention unsustainable to hold a single motor insurer responsible for any subsequent compensation payments.”

He continued: “I must say well done to the MIB and its members for bringing about this change so quickly.”

The MIB said in a statement that more than 75% of motor insurers by voting rights agreed the change, following a 28-day ballot which closed on 19 July. As a result, Article 75, the relevant element within MIB’s Articles of Association, has changed to bring these within the scope of the claims paid by the Bureau.

This follows on from the consultation earlier this year where MIB was asked to determine the level of support across the market for a change to be made so that the liability of the Article 75 insurer moved to MIB.

MIB stated that it may also explore the possibility of reinsuring some of the liability.

Support

Dominic Clayden, chief executive at MIB, commented on the change: “Those who are innocently caught up in events where terrorists drive vehicles into people to injure and kill, can rely on MIB to pay and handle their motor related claims for these terrible events.”

Steve Maddock, chairman of MIB and chief operating officer at Direct Line Group, added: “The motor insurance market has clearly signalled that it was right to consider if individual insurers or the market as a whole carry the risks associated with motor claims arising from terrorist attacks.

“The outcome of the vote indicates strong support to mutualise the risk and enable MIB to act in the event there are further terrorist activities. It is a good outcome for the industry and the public and one which is supported by the Department of Transport.”

