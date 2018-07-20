Providers prepare for FCA affordability rule changes hitting premium finance

Biba calls for level playing field with direct insurers.

Premium Credit and Close Brothers Premium Finance (CBPF) have already taken steps to prepare for expected changes in regulations on assessing credit worthiness in consumer credit.

Since January Premium Credit, which has over 2m customers financing £3.3bn lending a year all through over 2,000 insurance broker relationships, has been conducting “hard” credit checks on all applications and Insurance Age can reveal that CBPF’s new process will start on 27 July.

The lender has communicated with brokers about how to update scripts and the future need to supply data such as full names, date of birth as well as email and postal addresses for every application no matter the size of the premium.

In an Affordability FAQ document seen by Insurance Age, CBPF – which similarly has over 2,000 broker relationships for 2.4m customers and £3.3bn of lending – set out how the new process will work.

It will include a “hard” credit check which will come after customers have taken out the premium finance and involve accessing credit reference agencies, further data from Experian and if appropriate assessing debt-to-income ratios.

Sharon Bishop, chief executive of CBPF told Insurance Age: “What the regulator is trying to do is make sure lenders are behaving responsibly regardless of whether the product is mandatory or not and trying to make sure you don’t put the customer into a position where they can’t pay their bills.”

Bishop added: “I am confident that we will cope and support the brokers. We will keep an open dialogue with the regulator about any consequences and stay close to them.”

Affordability

Tom Woolgrove, CEO of Premium Credit commented: “We have been working with the Financial Conduct Authority to implement an affordability approach that is appropriate that we feel is proportionate to the risk.”

Adding: “We want to be ahead of the curve and have a good outcome for brokers and their customers.”

He listed that while there had been fears in the market that the potential new regulations could lead to brokers being deluged by paperwork and having to pull together income and expenditure calculations for clients this was not what his firm had switched to.

“We are not asking our brokers to get bank statements,” he confirmed highlighting that it had invested millions of pounds to make sure its process was seamless and did not lead to rekeying for brokers.

Policy

The changes all spring from the FCA’s Assessing creditworthiness in consumer credit consultation which closed at the end of October last year.

A policy statement had been promised by the second quarter of 2018 however the final rules remain outstanding.

“Everybody already has development scheduled and locked down,” said Jon Howells, commercial director at CBPF. “The challenge is delivering those without putting any detrimental impact on the customer journey.”

And while the bureaucratic impact on brokers has been limited so far, two key worries remain: if there will be unintended consequences and if the final rules will go further than the lenders are already preparing for.

Hard

One consequence that has sprung up already is the hard credit checks.

“Because they [customers] are taking credit out we are leaving a hard footprint on their credit file,” Woolgrove explained. “We have been working with brokers to implement that. We already had permission through our credit agreement.”

He admitted that a few customers had raised questions about why Premium Credit was appearing on their credit file.

As David Sparkes, head of compliance and training at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) pointed out: “There is a concern from doing hard credit checks that leave an imprint on a credit record.

“If at any point it [credit] is turned down it could also restrict access to credit in the future.

“Also if you have a number of credit checks that also puts firms on the alert. There are all these unintended consequences.”

Declined

A further unintended consequence has been that already Premium Credit has had to reject customers. “We are now declining slightly more business than we did in the past,” Woolgrove admitted.

Similarly Howells said he expected that “there may be a small element of customers that we won’t be able to offer business to”.

As all parties have pointed out the danger becomes that customers either decide against taking out crucial insurance, or seek other worse sources of funding.

“The financing model works really well for the customer,” Woolgrove argued adding that typically if a customer misses their payment the recourse procedure working in tandem with the broker will help settle matters and minimise most if not all outstanding debt.

Whereas buying and then defaulting on say a credit card leads to a far worse outcome.

“The FCA needs to be really clear about what it is trying to achieve in this consultation on enhancing affordability,” Woolgrove warned. “The system works pretty well today.”

Questioning: “What customer detriment or outcome are they trying to protect against? How is that better than preventing people taking premium finance?”

Next step

The FCA is yet to publish the next step in the process which leaves the question of whether it could end up going further.

“We have seen plenty of examples from the regulator of unintended consequences from good intentions,” Woolgrove summed up.

Sparkes noted: “The consultation paper itself talks about proportionality and unintended consequences. I’m hoping the FCA will be proportionate in their approach but you never know what is going to come out.

“We will be raising the concerns the brokers have around the unintended consequences.”

Proportionality

Howells and Woolgrove also called for proportionality while Bishop observed: “There have been lots of new regulations over the past years and this is just another change.

“It is about how it gets executed and it needs to be done in a way that supports the consumers and does not have any unintended consequences.

“I think it will get done that way not least of which because Biba are aware of what the two teams at the FCA are discussing and are getting their thoughts heard and are doing a good job.”

Direct players

And finally the expectation is that the new regime will apply to direct insurers as well as brokers.

“It is coming and Biba and ourselves are pushing very hard that their members and our brokers aren’t at a competitive disadvantage from the implementation,” Howells affirmed.

Having been praised by Bishop, Sparkes concluded: “I will be calling on the FCA to make sure there is a level playing field between all providers of credit and that it is a proportionate approach based on the risk in the insurance premium finance world.”

