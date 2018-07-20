Share your views: The Broker Choice Survey is open

Our re-branded Sentiment Survey is seeking broker opinion and will help Insurance Age choose the winners of the very first Broker Choice Awards taking place at Expo in November.

It is time for brokers to share their thoughts on how insurers are performing for them and outline their opinions on general market issues including commission and consolidation.

The Broker Choice survey is now open for you to tell us how you feel about the market.

It takes just a few minutes to complete and will inform the results of the first ever Broker Choice Awards which take place at Broker Expo, in Coventry, on 1 November.

As a thank you, for those who finish the survey, which closes on 3 September, there is the opportunity to win £100 of Amazon vouchers – three sets are available.

Insight

In addition to the awards ceremony some of the results and feedback will also feature in a write-up in the October edition of Insurance Age.

Simply click the link to begin the survey and tell us what you like and dislike about the insurers you use most regularly.

Book your place at Broker Expo to attend the ceremony which will show the best providers when it comes to:

Innovation

Claims

Underwriting

Renewals

Management

E-Trading

Broker Support

A range of market issues will also be considered so complete the questionnaire today to make your voice heard and support the broker market.

