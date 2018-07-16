CII investigating disciplinary action for Paul Asplin after conviction

Asplin has been a member since 1995.

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) is set to open a formal process after ex-Das CEO Paul Asplin was found guilty of fraud at Southwark Crown Court on 13 July and sentenced to seven years in jail.

He has also been disqualified from serving as a company director for 12 years.

The CII’s disciplinary guidelines show that it “has a duty to ensure that its members are qualified for the work they do and observe the principles of best practice”.

According to the organisation the disciplinary process is designed “to uphold the standards and reputation of the insurance industry”.

Member

Asplin, whose biography has listed him as a fellow of the CII, has been a member since February 1995.

The CII confirmed to Insurance Age that it was aware of the court case and listed the potential next steps.

The process would begin with an investigation into the matter to collate evidence. As would be the case for any member Asplin would have the opportunity to offer evidence or mitigation before a decision was reached.

The professional body detailed that legal director, Liam Russell, would oversee the process along with a disciplinary and appeals pool made up of external specialists.

The CII’s website notes that when a member is found guilty of misconduct sanctions can range from a simple reprimand to exclusion from examinations and membership.

Timeline

While it declined to put a precise timeline on any potential action, noting that the length of the process is dependent on many factors, the CII highlighted that cases were “dealt with as quickly as possible”.

A spokesperson said: “The CII does investigate and take appropriate action against its members where it can prove that they have breached the Code of Ethics (to which all members are bound).”

Asplin is currently listed as “inactive” on the Financial Conduct Authority’s website having left Das in 2015.

Insurance Age understands that he would need to reapply to be an approved person and conduct a controlled function in an authorised firm.

