Broking Break: Your top 5

The most clicked articles by brokers this week included a court case decision, Covéa office closures, two stories about Axa and an opinion piece on MGAs.

1) Das v Asplin: Asplin guilty in fraud case

Former Das CEO Paul Asplin was found guilty on fraud charges on 9 July at Southwark Crown Court.

Fellow defendants David Kearns, ex claims director at Das, and Sally Jones, Asplin’s former wife, were also found guilty at the criminal trial.

Three other defendants, Robert Dalley, Karen Asplin (Paul Asplin’s current wife) and Jayne Kearns (David Kearns’ wife) were all found not guilty.

2) Axa names Amanda Blanc’s replacement

Axa named Claudio Gienal as its new chief executive of Axa UK and Ireland.

Gienal takes over from previous CEO Amanda Blanc following her departure for Zurich in April this year. At the time of her exit the industry said Blanc was a “big loss to Axa and unbelievable gain for Zurich”.

Bertrand Poupart-Lafarge, who has held the CEO post on an interim basis, will retain his role as Axa UK chief financial officer.

3) Covéa to close Glasgow and Newcastle offices

Covéa Insurance announced a change to its regional structure that has resulted in 11 people leaving the company.

The insurer is also set to close its Glasgow and Newcastle branches at the end of August.

An email sent to brokers and seen by Insurance Age showed that, in addition to the two offices, its regional team at its Reading office will also be lost.

According to the provider the changes focus on its commercial and HNW business.

4) Opinion: Tim Rourke on brokers and MGAs

MGAs are on the increase with many being set up by brokers, Tim Rourke wrote insisting they must get the fundamentals right.

“The Managing General Agent (MGA) is on the rise, with the more disruptive and innovative entities supporting a possible renaissance in the industry. MGAs today appear to be of two types.

“Firstly, there are the segment spotters, who have relatively orthodox models and are looking for niche and under-represented business in the market.

“You then have the insurtech-driven firms, who possess unique technology or data that improves the customer journey or assists in creating the underwriting ‘edges’ needed to succeed in a crowded market place,” he continued.

5) Axa and XL reveal first common branding step

Axa will create a new Axa XL division, the provider announced.

It will operate under the Axa brand and the insurer detailed that it was dedicated to large property and casualty commercial lines and specialty risks.

According to Axa, which agreed to pay $15bn (£11.1bn) for XL in March, the move is part of the planning process for combining XL Group operations, Axa Corporate Solutions and Axa Art.

